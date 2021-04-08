Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,007 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Momo worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

MOMO opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.