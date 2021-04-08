Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 45,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $73.30 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.