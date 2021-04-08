Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 223,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,923,000 after buying an additional 537,275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 95,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.64 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.