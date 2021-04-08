Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.15.

NYSE GOOS opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.