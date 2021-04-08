Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

