Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 318.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,294 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

