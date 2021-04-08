Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

