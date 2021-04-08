Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 138,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

GT opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

