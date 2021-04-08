Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 758.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

