Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of CBIZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CBZ stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,297. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

