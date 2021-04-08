Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

