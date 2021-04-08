Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

