Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

