Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 1,699.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

