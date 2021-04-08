Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

