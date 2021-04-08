Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amyris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

