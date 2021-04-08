Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEF opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

