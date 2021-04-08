Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Progyny by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after buying an additional 349,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 170,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $126,476.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $446,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $23,843,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,263 shares of company stock worth $19,823,422 over the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 407.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

