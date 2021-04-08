Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 112,257 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,971,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $382.69 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.77 and a 200-day moving average of $360.42.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

