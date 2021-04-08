Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 66,480 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Oceaneering International worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 102.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 233,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 219,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.