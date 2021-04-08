Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 576.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,200 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Arlo Technologies worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 515 shares of company stock valued at $4,162. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

