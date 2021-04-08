Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

