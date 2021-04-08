Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,330 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.