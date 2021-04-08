Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 10,412 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.61 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

