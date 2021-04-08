Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 109,640 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109,640 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wix.com by 509.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 107,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $299.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.01 and a 200-day moving average of $273.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.