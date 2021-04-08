Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 11,106 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Inogen worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Insiders have sold a total of 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

INGN opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.05 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

