Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,348,952 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,348,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LB. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.