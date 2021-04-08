Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 168,298 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168,298 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

CHRW stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.