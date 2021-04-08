Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $211.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $202.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

