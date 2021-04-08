Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 183,182 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 183,182 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

