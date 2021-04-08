Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 19,050 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

