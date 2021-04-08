Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 20,901 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 20,901 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $5,902,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $6,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 254,752 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 398,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

