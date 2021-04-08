Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 31,246 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,246 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

