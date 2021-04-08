Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 8,424 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in JOYY by 230.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in JOYY by 104.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY opened at $101.49 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.