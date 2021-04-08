Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price objective on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

