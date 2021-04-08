Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 118.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,754 shares of company stock valued at $75,777,145. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $91.51 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

