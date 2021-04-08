Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,005 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $510.73 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.90 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.53 and a 200 day moving average of $521.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

