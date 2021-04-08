Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

