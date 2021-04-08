Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $403.00

Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 397.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 176420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($5.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market cap of £785.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 271.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

