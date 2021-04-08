Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.38 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

