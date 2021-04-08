Vortex Defi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $784,209.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $784,209.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

