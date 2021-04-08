Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

