W Green Pay Hits Market Cap of $225,002.02 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $225,002.02 and $88,431.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00628682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00081892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030590 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.