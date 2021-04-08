W Green Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $299,521.65 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $299,521.65 and $46,816.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

