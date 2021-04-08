W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of W.W. Grainger worth $141,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

NYSE GWW opened at $398.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.