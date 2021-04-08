Wagerr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,200.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $23.90 million and approximately $37,200.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 84.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,704,680 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

