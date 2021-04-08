Wagerr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,976.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $22.83 million and $53,976.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00027074 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 398.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,926,042 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

