Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,697,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,466,910 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Walmart worth $388,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.