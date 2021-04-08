Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 50.7% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 159.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after acquiring an additional 116,436 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 111,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $394.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.07. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

