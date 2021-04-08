Wanchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.98 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $310.08 million and $15.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003158 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00312002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

